Woman (30s) dies after two-car collision in Limerick

A WOMAN HAS died following a road traffic collision in Rathkeale in Co Limerick, Gardaí have said.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars on the N21, south of Rathkeale – at a location known locally as the Pike – shortly after 4:15pm yesterday.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was driving one of the cars. She was taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance, where she has since passed away.
The three passengers in her car, a male in his 30s and two young children, were also removed to Hospital, where their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.
The driver of the second car, a male in his 20s, was also taken to Hospital. His injures are not life threatening.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the N21 south of Rathkeale at the time of the collision are asked to provide it to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.
