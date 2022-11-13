Man (30s) arrested after woman found dead in Meath apartment

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been arrested following the discovery of the body of a woman in an apartment in Ratoath, Co Meath.
The woman, understood to be in her 30s, was found dead inside a duplex apartment at River Walk Court in the town, shortly after 6pm yesterday.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and brought to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently detained.
The body of the deceased remains at the scene, which will be preserved for a forensic and technical examination.
The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí. An incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station and an SIO has been appointed to the case.
Enquires are ongoing.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS