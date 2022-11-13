Man (30s) arrested after woman found dead in Meath apartment

A MAN HAS been arrested following the discovery of the body of a woman in an apartment in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The woman, understood to be in her 30s, was found dead inside a duplex apartment at River Walk Court in the town, shortly after 6pm yesterday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and brought to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently detained.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene, which will be preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí. An incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station and an SIO has been appointed to the case.

Enquires are ongoing.