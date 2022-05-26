Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died aged 67

Ray Liotta attends the Shades of Blue photocall at Callao Theater in Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2016.

MOVIE STAR RAY Liotta has died aged 67.

Liotta, who was best known for his parts in movies such as Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, died in his sleep, US media reports.

The Hollywood Reporter said the news of Liotta’s passing was confirmed by his agent Jennifer Craig at Gersh. She told that publication that he died in his sleep.

He had been filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death. He is survived by his fiancée and daughter.

