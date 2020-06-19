This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 19 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta taken into custody

Garrett Rolfe was fired after the killing of Brooks last week.

By AFP Friday 19 Jun 2020, 8:20 AM
1 hour ago 5,367 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127245

atlanta-police-shooting Screengrab from the body camera of an Atlanta police officer shows Rayshard Brooks speaking to Officer Garrett Rolfe in the car park. Source: AP/PA Images

A WHITE FORMER police officer was taken into custody in the United States yesterday after being charged with the murder of a black man outside a fast-food restaurant, in the latest case to spark fury.

Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing, is being held at Fulton County jail over the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead in Atlanta last week.

Brooks’ shooting came less than three weeks after a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of handcuffed African American George Floyd fuelled nationwide uproar over racism and police brutality.

Fellow officer Devin Brosnan, who has agreed to become a witness for the state in the investigation, also surrendered yesterday over assault charges, but was released on bail.

Brosnan and Rolfe, 27, found Brooks sleeping in his car in the drive-through line at a Wendy’s restaurant last Friday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over a calm 20-minute interaction, they gave him an alcohol test and, after it proved positive, sought to arrest him for driving under the influence.

After a brief struggle, Brooks ran off with one of the officers’ Tasers and, as he swung his arm back to point it at them, Rolfe shot Brooks twice in the back.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie