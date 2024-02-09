Deposit return scheme operator issues further guidance on containers without the Re-turn logo

RE-TURN, THE OPERATORS of the Deposit Return Scheme, have today issued further guidance for shoppers on how the scheme works and how you can secure your deposit.

The system has been adopted here as part of an EU-wide directive on single-use plastics which has set a recycling target for plastic bottles of 77% by 2025.

A 15 cent charge – which is seen as a ‘deposit’ – has been added to aluminium and steel cans and plastic bottles up to 500ml, while a 25 cent deposit has been added to those that are 500ml and over.

The cans and bottles must then be returned empty and undamaged in order to reclaim this deposit.

This can be done either over the counter or through the use of a Reverse Vending Machine.

However, there was some confusion over which cans and bottles can be returned.

Originally, consumers were told the containers must feature the Re-turn logo.

The Re-turn logo Re-turn Re-turn

However, Re-turn has since clarified that some containers which don’t contain a logo will incur a deposit which can then be reclaimed.

“Should consumers be charged a deposit on a drinks container, please be assured that you will get your deposit back when you return it empty and undamaged,” a Re-turn spokesperson said today.

Starting from 1 February, when the scheme was introduced, retailers have a four-month transition period during which they can sell both new drinks containers with the Re-turn logo and older drinks containers that do not feature this logo.

In this interim period, drinks containers can incur a deposit either by having the Re-turn logo with a registered barcode, or by having a barcode that is registered as part of the scheme but without featuring the Re-turn logo.

The spokesperson added that during this period, there will be old drink containers without a logo and with a barcode that is not registered to the scheme – these drinks containers will not incur a deposit charge.

From 1 June, all drinks containers included in the scheme will feature the Re-turn logo.

Meanwhile, Re-turn has said that drink containers don’t have to be returned to the shop they were bought from and can be returned to any participating retailer.

However, vouchers issued from a Reverse Vending Machine must be redeemed at the same retail outlet and vouchers can be redeemed in cash or against a store purchase at the till.

There is no maximum number of drinks bottles or cans that you can return in one visit.

Re-turn added if a Reverse Vending Machine is not working or operating properly, consumers should notify the retailer so that the issue can be resolved.