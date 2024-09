THIS WEEK SAW the publication of the Scoping Inquiry into Historical Sexual Abuse in Schools run by Religious Orders. As a nation, our thoughts rightly are with those impacted. Those who shared their experiences with the scoping review, those who died before they got their chance to do so, but also those who, as of yet, have been unable to come forward. It is to this particular group that I draw attention to here.

The ‘tip of the iceberg’, is an analogy commonly used in relation to the issue of disclosure of abuse. We know from international research and from our own statistics here in Ireland, the SAVI report and more recently our CSO data, that many people delay disclosure into adulthood, with an unknown proportion who never come forward. For example, the SAVI report, published in 2002, reported that of those who had experienced sexual abuse in childhood, almost half (47%) had never told anybody until they were asked in the research interview – highlighting the importance of being asked.

What hinders?

For those who don’t come forward, or delay disclosure, there can be many factors influencing this. It is important to note here that while there are commonalities and similarities across experiences, the journey of disclosure is an individual one and is experienced differently by all.

Disclosure itself is a complex phenomenon. It is not linear, it is fluid. In its simplest form, it is about telling someone and, for a child in particular but also adults, that ‘telling can take many forms; behavioural, verbal, intentional or by accident. It is something that one’s relationship changes over time and depends on the context and the person receiving it.

In terms of those receiving disclosures, we know from international research that our responses to disclosure are critically important. On an individual level, do we show shock or shy away? On a service or state level, do we attend to individual needs and consider the dynamics of trauma? On a societal level, do we create environments where people feel they can come forward?

The Scoping Review includes accounts that echo many experiences that commonly hinder people from coming forward; shame, stigma, feeling you won’t be believed, or that in some way the abuse was your fault. The abuse itself can also significantly impact one’s sense of self-worth, mental wellbeing and can often go hand in hand with substance misuse or other destructive behaviours all in an effort to cope or block out memories of abusive experiences.

What helps?

We have ample research and evidence to chart and describe these barriers, but we also know about what can help. Knowing that you can come forward is a significant first step. We see this again and again when abuse scandals hit our headlines; helplines are flooded, and people start breaching the surface.

Creating physical and mental spaces for people to come forward is key to this. These ‘spaces’ include our policies, our laws, our practices, our support services, our funding commitments, our training and knowledge, and our openness as a society. We have some examples to draw on in the form of trauma informed practices and collaborative models of service provision – examples of thinking.

‘Trauma informed’ as a concept gets bandied about quite a bit, but at its core, it is about being open to the presence of trauma and acting accordingly – nicely summed up in the often cited adage of ‘meeting the person where they are at’. Developing our services, not just criminal justice and child protection, but health, education, social protection and so on, from this basis is a way of society saying ‘we see you and we will help’. The integration of the EU Victim’s Directive into our Victims of Crime Act is one such example – but we need more.

My previous research examining adults’ experiences of making retrospective disclosures to child protection services, entitled How Adults Tell, concluded that within these spaces, the provision of clear information, regular communication and meeting individual needs are critical to this notion of ‘what helps?’ On the simplest level, it is about respect and humanity.

What next?

The Scoping Inquiry has recommended that a statutory investigation be established into the revelations included in the report, and that this may expand to all schools. Whatever the format, this process will be important for the victims and survivors to feel heard, and acknowledged and for them to seek justice – whatever that may look like for them. It will also be important for our society to learn, and face, the stark horror that has been perpetrated.

That said, whatever the format and ultimate outcome, at the conclusion we will be re-learning some hard lessons. Lessons about who knew, about reporting, about safeguarding and vetting, and about how we can do better.

Dr Helen Buckley, Emeritus Professor of Social Work at Trinity College has previously used the term “recommendation fatigue” to describe the sometimes inevitable nature of the recommendations that commonly follow inquiries of this type. While we may be able to pre-empt these recommendations, there are steps we can take now to create a better environment for those who come forward and those yet to do so.

We can introduce multi-annual funding to our victim and survivor support services such as One in Four and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, so that they can, at best, develop their services, and, at a very minimum, keep their waitlists open and strive to reduce them. While happening in parts, we can also begin to implement trauma-informed approaches across our state services — beginning to meet people where they are at. And we can begin, eventually, a national conversation on the issue of child sexual abuse, seriously examining our need to work with perpetrators and openly discuss the issues of our past – and present.

Ultimately, as a society we should send a strong message now, today, letting those below the surface know that… ‘When you are ready, we are here’.

Dr Joe Mooney is an Assistant Professor of Social Work at UCD’s School of Social Policy, Social Work, and Social Justice. He researches issues related to the disclosure of childhood sexual abuse, child welfare, and child protection.

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines.

One in Four provides support for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse; you can call 01 662 4070 or email info@oneinfour.ie

An extensive list of support services, for people in Ireland and abroad, can be read here.