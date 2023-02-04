Recipes Pastry chef Shane Smith has some seasonal recipes for you to try

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
OK, SO I know it’s Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend so it’s not quite the time to be chatting about Valentine’s Day, but hey, Spring has sprung and there’s never a bad time to think about making the best food for your loved ones.
It’s been a long winter with many of us saving on oven and heat use along the way. By now, you’re bound to be fed up with winter soups and stews and anything we can cobble together through cost-of-living challenges. Hopefully, things are about to brighten and with that, we might discover our joy of baking and cooking again.
This year, in good time for Valentine’s, I’ve launched a course that offers you the chance to develop a three-course romantic meal that is guaranteed to impress. If the thought of squeezing into a busy restaurant on Valentine’s night is too much to handle, this class will give you all the tips, tricks and pointers you’ll need to pull off the ultimate romantic evening from the comfort of your own home.
In the meantime, here are some tasty recipes below to get you started. They’re seasonal and simple and you don’t need to be an expert to put them together. Hope you, and your loved ones, enjoy…
Serves: 2
Prep: 5 mins
Bake: 20mins
Ingredients
1 Camembert in a box
2 cloves of garlic
3 sprigs of Rosemary
Black pepper
Rapeseed oil
1 baguette
Method
Enjoy!
Serves: 8
Prep: 25mins
Bake: 40 mins
Quiche pastry
Quiche filling
Method
Top tip: When making the pastry dough, add 1tsp of chopped fresh thyme for added flavour
Makes 14
Prep: 20 mins
Bake: 12mins
Ingredients
100g butter
170g caster sugar
1 medium egg
Dash vanilla extract
pinch salt
200g plain flour
350g Irish strawberry jam
Method
Shane Smith has nearly 22 years’ experience working in some of the world’s most celebrated pastry kitchens across the globe. Shane’s cookery class is held on Zoom on Thursday 9 February at 7 pm and lasts 90 minutes. Check out more recipes on his Instagram or at www.chefshanesmith.ie.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site