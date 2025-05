WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances. We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week.

This week, a tech company director on €60K living in Co Wexford.

I’m currently living in Co Wexford with my partner and our puppy. We rent a house together, and I work remotely in a full-time role at a small startup. I aim to save about €300 each month, but some months are tighter, especially with dog expenses or weekend trips.

I’m putting money aside for a house deposit and a future trip to Canada. Outside of work, I enjoy swimming, cooking and planning travel (my perfect holiday has great food and zero hiking).

Occupation: Director at tech company

Age: 35

Location: Co Wexford

Salary: €60,000 + equity

Monthly pay (net): €3,350

Monthly expenses

Transport: €110 (EV charging)

Rent: €650

Household bills: €100

Phone bill: €0 (covered by work)

Health insurance: €100 (paid annually in January for €1,200)

Groceries: €300

Dining out: €100

Haircut: €25

Subscriptions: €55 (€5 Amazon Prime + €50/month for gym/pool membership)

Pension: €400

***

Monday

6.45 am: I’m working from home, but I still like to start early to ease into the day. Took the puppy for a walk where she acted like she’d never seen a pigeon before (this happens every. single. day). Got paid this morning, so I was feeling flush – I briefly considered treating myself to something silly online, but resisted.

1.00 pm: Back-to-back meetings meant I blinked and suddenly it was lunchtime. Thankfully, I’d done a proper grown-up grocery shop at the weekend, so I ate leftovers and felt superior for not spending €14 on a cheeky takeaway. Had a can of fizzy drink to stay alert and pretend I wasn’t slightly zoned out by meeting number six.

5.30 pm: Wrapped up the last meeting and took the puppy out again. Had a quick snack and tidied the kitchen a bit. I’ve been trying to stay on top of small chores so they don’t pile up.

8.00 pm: Cooked smokey BBQ chicken tacos that slapped, if I do say so myself. Did a speed-tidy of the kitchen, not for cleanliness, but so I could relax without guilt. Finished the night watching a show and pretending the laundry doesn’t exist before my 10 pm bedtime.

Today’s total: €0.00

Tuesday

6.45 am: Usual early start. Took the puppy out for her morning patrol of the neighbourhood (today’s major threat was a leaf blowing across the driveway). Got a quick stretch in, stared into the fridge like it might reveal the meaning of life, then caffeinated myself enough to face the Teams calendar.

11.00 am: Took a break from back-to-back calls and went for a swim. Felt very smug doing something healthy mid-week. Quick packed lunch after, then back to work with damp hair and a renewed sense of self-worth (that lasted exactly one meeting).

5.30 pm: Clocked off and popped into the pharmacy to pick up “a few essentials,” which somehow added up to €36. Not entirely sure what I bought, but I’m now fully stocked for minor injuries, a skincare glow-up and maybe a small apocalypse.

8.00 pm: Dinner was easy as we reheated leftovers, which tasted better than expected. Did a minor tidy, skipped the laundry again, and settled in for a chill evening of watching TV while pretending I was going to get an early night.

Today’s total: €36.00

Wednesday

6.45 am: Up early again for the usual morning ritual. The puppy and I hit the pavement before dropping her off at the neighbours’ for a playdate with other dogs.

9.00 am: Today was a bit different. I travelled to meet the team, which meant actual human interaction and wearing clothes that weren’t 90% elastic. Work was extra hectic. But the upside? Free lunch, courtesy of work. We dined like true Irish royalty at Supermac’s. Greasy, glorious and exactly what I needed.

5.30 pm: After surviving the day, I made a quick detour to the pet store to spoil the puppy (as if she’s not already living like a tiny fluffy queen). Total spend was €19.62, but I had a €50 gift card, so technically it felt like robbing the place. Walked out with treats, toys, and a new bag of dog food.

8.00 pm: Dinner was a casual affair since Supermac’s was still sitting somewhere around my ribcage. Did a bit of a tidy-up and tried to get ahead on emails, then gave up and watched a few episodes of a show (think people who get married the first time they meet) where nothing happens, but I still can’t stop watching.

Today’s total: €19.62 (emotionally: €0, thanks to the gift card)

Thursday

6.45 am: Usual start. The puppy dragged me outside for her morning walk. She located the same stick as yesterday and proudly carried it.

8.30 am: I had a doctor’s appointment early on, which thankfully didn’t cost me a cent thanks to health insurance. A rare win in this economy.

1.00 pm: Work was a bit calmer than Wednesday’s whirlwind. Lunch at home again consisting of a fruit salad. A couple of calls, a few emails, and only one meeting where I forgot to unmute myself for two minutes straight.

5.30 pm: Realised with horror that I’d forgotten to plug in the EV overnight. Cue a detour to the public charger while shopping, €15.65 later. I swung by Dunnes for the big shop. The total came to €91.07, but we used two vouchers, so we saved a bit and felt like absolute pros. Still not entirely sure how we ended up with three types of cheese, but no regrets.

8.00 pm: Groceries unpacked, quick dinner made of sweet potatoes and Moroccan chicken, then I flopped on the couch. Spent the rest of the evening doom-scrolling.

Today’s total: €106.72

Friday

6.45 am: Still woke up at the usual time because my body doesn’t understand the concept of a day off. The puppy was delighted to have me off the laptop and fully available for stick-fetching, floor-sniffing and generally supervising her every move.

10.00 am: Took a little trip out to the windmills for a nature walk with the puppy. She was in her element, sniffing every blade of grass like it owed her money. After a solid hour of adventuring and one failed squirrel chase, I dropped her in with the neighbours so I could enjoy the rest of the day guilt-free. She’s basically their emotional support dog now.

1.00 pm: Took full advantage of the day off and met a friend for lunch, went somewhere nice and didn’t hold back. Great food, great catch-up, and €25.75 well spent.

5.30 pm: Rest of the day was blissfully uneventful. Slouched back into the couch and fired up some video games. Lost a couple of hours there. I was tempted for a cheeky takeaway, but opted for some chicken and vegetables in the air fryer.

8.00 pm: Rounded out the evening with a rewatch of Goodfellas, which holds up as it is still full of chaos, suits, and questionable life choices (relatable, in a less criminal sense). The puppy slept through most of it, but I like to think she appreciated the soundtrack.

Today’s total: €25.75

Saturday

7.30 am: Slept in a little, the puppy allowed it, which was generous of her. Had a lazy morning smoothie. Classic weekend energy.

11.00 am: Packed ourselves into the car and headed to Carlow for some pre-holiday shopping. It wouldn’t be a real holiday without the traditional Penneys pilgrimage, which I’ve been told is a rite of passage and a chance to tell yourself you totally needed five new T-shirts. €68 later, we emerged victorious?

2.00 pm: All that shopping built up a hunger, so we grabbed some food while we were still in Carlow and went for Mexican. €22.50 for a solid lunch that hit the spot.

4.30 pm: Back home, took the puppy out for a stroll to balance out the chaos of the retail therapy. She was unimpressed that she didn’t get to come, but perked up once snacks were involved in her walk session.

8.00 pm: Threw together a light dinner, mostly because I needed something to balance out all the mid-day indulgence. Rest of the night was low-key.

Today’s total: €90.50

Sunday

7.30 am: Took full advantage of the weekend and had a slow start. The puppy was unusually calm this morning, either tired from her walk yesterday or plotting something. Had breakfast in peace, which felt like a luxury. Briefly considered doing something productive… then didn’t.

11.00 am: Went out for a relaxed walk with the puppy – less about exercise, more about letting her sniff every inch of the county. We stopped to chat with a neighbour who gave her a treat, officially making him her new favourite human.

1.00 pm: Threw together a light lunch at home using whatever was left in the fridge. Felt smug for resisting the urge to order food, especially after yesterday’s Carlow splurge. Also did a bit of laundry, mostly so I could say I “got stuff done.”

5.30 pm: Did some prep for the upcoming holiday, such as checked weather, charged devices, stared at the bag I need to pack and immediately lost interest. The puppy supervised from the sofa (which she isn’t allowed on).

8.00 pm: Finished the week with a shower, a blanket, and the kind of film (The Proposal) you watch mostly so you can scroll your phone guilt-free.

Today’s total: €0.00

Weekly subtotal: €278.59

***

What I learned –

After keeping the money diary for a week, I noticed a few things that were both surprising and useful. First off, I learned how quickly small expenses can add up such as a random trip to the pharmacy or the impulse shopping at Penneys. It wasn’t a huge amount each time, but they added up to a significant chunk of my weekly spend.

One big win I’ve noticed over time (and was reinforced this week) is how much switching to an EV has saved me. We’ve cut our fuel costs by about €40 a week (previous fuel cost minus the increase in ESB), and not having to stop at the pump feels like I’m spending less. Even though I’m still paying for charging at home, it’s more manageable and way less painful.

One thing I’ll be more mindful of going forward is how much I spend on food outside of home. Lunches out, whether it’s grabbing a bite in Carlow or the odd treat at Supermac’s, definitely contributed to the total. I might scale that back a bit to save a few extra quid. It seems every visit like that is a treat, but the treats don’t stop (except for the puppy).

Also, health insurance covered my doctor’s visit this week, which made me realise that having proper insurance can save a lot of unexpected expenses. Definitely going to appreciate that more moving forward.