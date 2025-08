WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances. We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re looking for readers who will keep a money diary for a week. If you’re interested send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from a director at an IT company who is on the shortlist for redundancy. This week, a marketing manager on €70K living in Co Clare.

I am a marketing manager in Co Clare, trying to get a grip on my spending. I find myself living month-to-month and self-sabotaging in the first week or two of the month, ending up in the overdraft each month.

I recently bought my own house after years of agonising interactions with banks and trying to maintain a healthy savings account (I’m the problem, it’s me).

I bring my lunch to work at least four days out of five to save on spending. There’s a shop next door and I usually get stuck buying treats or caffeine drinks to pick myself up, which I know adds up, so I’m trying to catch myself on.

My relationship is quite new, and we do not live together; however, he makes a lovely house guest when he does stay over.

Occupation: Marketing manager

Age: 30s

Location: Co Clare

Salary: €70,000

Monthly pay (net): €3,950

Monthly expenses

Mortgage: €1,100

Health Insurance: €90

Mortgage protection: €20

Gym: €80

Spotify/Apple Storage & apps: €20

Car loan: €450

Phone: €65 (in contract until April 2026)

Advertisement

WiFi: €20

Electricity: Usually bank €100 per month for this

Bins: €27

Prescription: €45

Pension: €300

Savings: €300

***

Monday

6.45 am: Wake up to a protein shake and cup of tea made by my boyfriend. He is a morning person. I am not. I make the evening snacks, before anyone accuses me of princess treatment. I bring a homemade granola, a strawberry and a yoghurt pot to work.

1.00 pm: Lunch is a homemade bread roll with salad and tofu (oh no, she’s a vegetarian).

2.00 pm: Back to it. Boring long Monday of tasks I don’t enjoy. Definitely a case of the Monday blues. Also fell up a set of stairs, which didn’t help my mood. The walk I had at lunchtime will help me survive the day.

5.20 pm: Make it to the end of the working day and head home. I’m out of petrol, so I head to the garage after work, fill the car with €50 (usually €150/month, my car is a hybrid), and get a car wash for €10, which somehow doesn’t end up cleaning the front of the car. Annoying.

6.00 pm: Get home to an email with my car insurance renewal reminder — €900, which is up €100 from last year. I decide to ignore it until next week as I currently have approx. €24 in my bank account. Despite this, I plan to spend the evening researching good holiday deals for some winter sun. I really need something to look forward to.

7.00 pm: Dinner is gnocchi with lentils, tomato sauce and peas. Snuggle up for an early night watching The Good Sister on Amazon Prime by myself. I made an excuse not to go to the gym that even I didn’t believe.

Today’s total: €60.00

Tuesday

7.50 am: It typically takes me 20 minutes exactly to commute to work if I leave at 7.30 am exactly, but I am back in a grump this morning, so I don’t leave my house till 7.50 am. I end up arriving to an empty office at 8.20 am, so I am guessing no one else is in a great mood today either.

12.00 pm: Breakfast was the same granola pot as yesterday, and lunch is a thrown-together banana, peanut butter and sourdough bread mash-up with added crumbled chocolate that my partner bought me. It was disappointing and bland, to say the least. I ate them together because I was too nervous to eat before my meeting.

3.00 pm: I meet a print deadline that was stressing me out all morning, have a productive meeting with my manager, and altogether it’s not been the worst day so far.

5.15 pm: It is my wonderful partner’s birthday. I stop in the shop on the way home to get ingredients for toasties (I bought a triangle toastie maker in Lidl last week for €10 and I’m now in obsession mode). Despite offering to make any meal he liked, we are having toasties, a Marks & Spencer’s cake and Percy Pigs. I decorate the house with a number of balloons, write his card, and wrap his present (a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart because he deserves it). I force myself to go to the gym for a 45-minute barre class, included in my gym subscription.

6.15 pm: When I get home, himself is also home from training, and delighted with his present. We both shower, get into our PJs and have tea and cake (cake was €8 and balloons were €6).

Today’s total: €32.00 (€360 if we count his birthday present and card)

Wednesday

9.00 am: The same morning routine as before.

5.00 pm: I managed not to spend anything during the day at work, despite the urge to go to the shop for a treat.

6.00 pm: I am so excited because today is a girl date with my besties. We need to catch up with each other and Mormon wives. I spend €30 on wine and treats — a cheeseboard with chocolate — for the evening with the girls.

Related Reads Money Diaries: A former IT company director on €168K who is being made redundant Money Diaries: A HR administrator on €43K living in Co Wicklow Money Diaries: A marketer on €45K living in the west of the country

Today’s total: €30.00

Thursday

8.00 am: Arrive at work to dog poo outside the front door, which I have to deal with. Today is a late work day due to the nature of my role. As a result, I won’t be home till about 8.30 pm. I never get to take the time back, either, because I am too busy at the moment.

1.00 pm: I was supposed to have a no-spend day. I even brought a sandwich with me to work. But alas, I find myself going to the shop to get something to go with it. Wedges and a can of Monster are my choice (€6.60). Go for a walk and stop for a matcha and a coffee with a coworker. Another €10 gone. I also get a Lotto ticket (€6). If you’re not in, etc.

9.00 pm: Home, and I just about manage to make a frozen pizza, have a bath and a glass (ok, half a bottle) of wine before having a cry and going to bed at 10 pm.

Today’s total: €36.00

Friday

8.00 am: I work from home on Fridays, which means a more relaxed morning and quiet time to prepare my weekly reports. It’s a nice way to end the week.

1.00 pm: At lunchtime, I head to the gym to get a hit-style workout in. Notice how I am trying to get value from my gym membership — the classes are €10-€12 individually, so it works out well. I go for lunch with a friend on Fridays, and we swap each week who has to pay. It’s his turn this week, so that’s €10 on him.

5.00 pm: Finish work. Have to head out to collect my prescription. (€45)

Today’s total: €45.00

Saturday

8.00 am: Saturday starts with a spin session (which is also included in my gym membership).

10.00 am: Spinning is followed by breakfast with my friend, who happens to be the trainer. It is my turn to pay, and it comes to €36. I am really trying not to spend much this weekend, and I’m having an alcohol-free weekend, so the plan is to do some home organisation. We’ll see how far I get.

12.00 pm: Got some groceries in Aldi along with some flowers on my way home (€58) before getting stuck into the chores. Do the washing, change the sheets, clean the floors, organise my wardrobe and finally get to the bottom of the doom piles. It was embarrassing.

6.00 pm: Candles are lit, and there is some sort of tray bake assembled in the oven. Time to relax.

8.00 pm: I do some prep as I’m meeting family tomorrow. I make some baked treats. We won’t talk about the first batch that’s in the bin. Afterwards, I continue watching The Good Sister. The ending is crap.

10.00 pm: Bed — I have no idea why I am so tired.

Today’s total: €94.00

Sunday

11.00 am: Wake up late, make some tea and beans on toast and settle down to finish a book in the sitting room as it is absolutely lashing outside. Going out can wait.

1.00 pm: Arrive at relative’s house with a birthday present for my cousin — a couple of bits from Sculpted by Aimee that were requested (€50). I also pick up some prosecco on my way (€10) to go with the treats I made yesterday.

7.00 pm: Prep my breakfast and lunch for the next two days before jumping into the shower. I get myself a takeaway delivered after a long day and eat about two spoons of it before bailing and going to bed early. (€24)

Today’s total: €84.00

Weekly subtotal: €381.00

***

What I learned –

I genuinely thought I was more exciting than this.

I have no idea what I’m doing, and I’m completely afraid of losing my job and having no money.

Please give me feedback in the comments. I really love reading them — and please be nice! I’m sensitive.