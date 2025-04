WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances. We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week.

I work in a company in Dublin city centre and work from home once or twice a week. I bought my first home a few years ago, which I am aware is a very privileged position to be in, and it has transformed my financial situation for the better as I rent out a room in the house.

I try to gradually build up funds and get jobs done as I go. However, my ultimate savings goal is to do major refurbishment work in the next three years. I’ve always been a good saver since starting to work regularly at 16 and have continued that after buying the house, however I know I could save a lot more if I put my mind to it. I spend a lot on social activities and holidays and I’m not the best for monitoring my spending – if I just don’t look at my account, it’s all fine in my eyes!

I’m trying to be healthier with my lifestyle/eating habits as I eat out quite a lot so am making an effort to cook a lot more. I also have some trips coming up that require a certain level of fitness if I want to enjoy them. I try to go to the gym 3 times a week minimum and love cooking but finding the time is difficult some weeks depending on work and social commitments.

Occupation: HR specialist

Age: 32

Location: Dublin

Salary: €78,000 plus annual bonus which varies but an average of €12k

Monthly pay (net): €3,870 (after pension, savings and holiday buy)

Extra income: €1,000 per month rent

Monthly expenses

Savings: €400 per month into a savings account, and €300 per month comes directly from my salary into a savings scheme

Leap Card: €20

Diesel: €30

Mortgage: €1,200

Mortgage protection: €13

Household bills: Average €60 (my half)

Phone bill: €15

Contact lenses: €25

Groceries: €200

Gym: €79

Subscriptions: Netflix – €11, Spotify – €11, Kindle Unlimited – €11.50, iCloud storage – €2.99

***

Monday

8.40 am: An unusually late start for me today as I am a little hungover from a concert last night and working from home. I’ve cut down on the amount I drink over the last two years as the hangovers really escalated once I turned 30 and alcohol just doesn’t agree with me anymore! I take my supplements, some painkillers and start work. I’m bad for not eating breakfast, especially when I work from home.

12.30 pm: Hunger has really hit so, despite my craving for a breakfast roll, I make lunch with what’s in the fridge – scrambled eggs, bacon and halloumi. Painkillers are not doing their thing so I run to the pharmacy to get some other ones (€9.99).

5.30 pm: Finish up work and meal prep breakfast and lunch for the next three days. Thankfully I was organised at the weekend and did my food shop. If I don’t do this, I find I spend a mini fortune on food. Working in the city centre is great, but the temptation is everywhere and it’s very expensive. I’m not very hungry so have a small bit of dinner and go for a walk to get my steps in as the gym is not happening today (something I say far too regularly!).

7.30 pm: Get home and my housemate is ordering a takeaway. The walk has given me an appetite and God forbid someone be eating in my company without me, so I cave and order something small (€10). Watch about 20 minutes of Netflix then head for a shower.

9.30 pm: Nighttime routine done, I chat to a friend on the phone for 20 minutes then head to bed to scroll social media for an hour (or two) before going to sleep.

Today’s total: €19.99

Tuesday

7.00 am: Back to my regular routine today. Get up and ready for the day. Pack up my bits and am out the door by 7.50am for my 8am bus, which I pay for on my Leap card.

10.30 am: Take a break and head to the coffee shop downstairs for a coffee (€4.40). The coffee here is expensive, I know, even when I bring my keep cup which saves me 20c. We have an onsite barista but the coffee is not great and I only have one a day so I want to enjoy it! I also am on ticket duty for an event I am going to with my family so buy two tickets for that (€53). Have my overnight oats for breakfast – I wasn’t joking about not being a morning eater – I can’t stomach much before 11am.

2.30 pm: Go for a 30-minute walk with a colleague then back to my desk and eat lunch from home.

6.00 pm: Was meant to go for drinks after work but it gets cancelled, so I finish up for the day and walk home as the weather is great.

6.45 pm: I get home just before 7pm and quickly get changed and head to the gym for a 7.30pm class.

9.00 pm: Get home and have dinner of tomato and mozzarella salad on sourdough. I try to have my largest meal at lunch time then something smaller in the evening so I’m not starving when I get home and eat everything in sight! Have a shower then get hooked on some reality TV. I end up watching it for way longer than I should and struggle to get to sleep.

Today’s total: €57.40

Wednesday

7.00 am: Alarm goes off and I am personally offended by this. Had very little sleep so have to snooze for 15 mins. Eventually get up, shower and get ready for the day. I’m later than normal so no bus today but I walk to the Luas and pay with my Leap card. Thankfully no early meetings today and I’m in the office just before 9am.

10.00 am: Quick break for a coffee and a local coffee shop is doing a new milk promo so my coffee is free! It’s not great but the fact it’s free makes it drinkable as I really need it today. Have it with a homemade muffin from the weekend.

1.30 pm: Out for a quick walk and pick up some skincare bits (€12.99) and also browse in a local supermarket and buy some hummus and bread (€6.50). This is the danger of leaving the office, I always pick things up I don’t necessarily need! Check my personal emails and find a bill needs to be paid, so pay the €150 which is an unexpected cost this week, but my own fault for forgetting to pay it back in January.

6.00 pm: Finish up work and head home. I’m getting public transport today as I want to go to an earlier gym class, use my Leap card for this. Get home, change quickly and drive to the gym. I won’t be able to go to the gym for the next few days so I’m trying to get the most out of my membership.

8.00 pm: Get home and make some food. Do an hour of housework I’ve been putting off and have a quick shower. Check my emails and find a job I’ve been waiting to get done in the house is going ahead next week, so I need to pay a small deposit now (€82). My main learning today is I need to just stop checking my emails.

Today’s total: €251.49

Thursday

7.00 am: Same again. Up, shower, get myself together and out the door. Get the Luas again as I want to get a coffee on the way in (€4.90)

2.00 pm: Work is insane busy so just about get to eat my lunch at my desk.

5.00 pm: Leave work as have a facial booked. I would only get one about every three months, but it’s my favourite treat to myself. Have a voucher so this only costs €58 – it’s usually a lot more expensive, so I feel I am cheating the numbers here a bit!

7.00 pm: Finished up and am taking a trip for the weekend so pick up a sandwich, water and a Coke Zero for the journey (€6.24).

8.30 pm: Am still hungry halfway through the drive, so stop for a protein bar (€3.30) and continue on. Work was so busy I really didn’t eat much today so I’m paying for it now.

Today’s total: €72.44

Friday

7.00 am: Wake up feeling awful and am really sick for the whole day.

Unfortunately, nothing to even comment here as I don’t want to offend anyone reading this on their lunch. Not a great start to the weekend away, but a brilliant savings scheme as I don’t spend a cent!

Today’s total: €0.00

Saturday

9.00 am: Wake up feeling semi normal so we take a walk along the sea to shake off yesterday’s illness. I’m not brave enough to chance a coffee though!

1.00 pm: Bottomless brunch is the activity of the day and we also pay for the birthday girl, so it comes to €100 each. It’s really fun and we stay there for most of the afternoon to make sure we maximise the cost:drinks ratio.

6.00 pm: I have to go meet family, so I say farewell to the brunch and walk about 20 minutes to meet them. We spend a few hours at a match and I have two drinks (€25) which is enjoyable, but I’m exhausted at this stage so I go home to bed as soon as it’s over.

Today’s total: €125.00

Sunday

10.00 am: Get up, have a shower and eat breakfast with my family. Major perk of coming home is having free meals served up.

1.00 pm: Walk to a local market for a browse and a coffee and cake. (€8.20)

4.00 pm: Have to come back to Dublin for work on Monday so, as I’m just hanging around, I decide to head early in the hopes I can organise myself for next week (spoiler alert: I don’t). Drive takes around three hours but I have company, so it flies by.

8.00 pm: Get back and unload the car, hoover and throw on a wash and decide that’s enough adulting for one day. Order a takeaway (€22) and watch White Lotus with my housemate to relax for another week ahead.

Today’s total: €30.20

Weekly subtotal: €556.52

***

What I learned –

I should be saving more each month than I currently do. I would like to start investing in something, but I don’t know how to begin and I’m quite risk-averse, so might start looking into that.

The house can cause very unexpected high costs, so I always need to make sure I have a good nest in reserve. I would like to add value and eventually sell it on for a profit.

Most of my costs are around food or things I enjoy doing or treating myself to. It probably does seem excessive, but I work very hard and have put myself in a good financial position, so I want to enjoy it while I’m young. I have some caring responsibilities for a family member, and it makes me more aware of enjoying myself while I can.

I need to check my bank account more! I realised when starting this diary that I was paying for two subscriptions I wasn’t even using for quite a while – I have a tendency to ignore things I don’t want to deal with, but this has opened my eyes a bit.