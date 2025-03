SOCIAL PRESCRIBING is a term that has crept more and more into everyday language over the past few years — but what exactly does it mean? Social Prescribing is a non-medical approach to well-being that recognises that social factors such as loneliness, isolation and poverty can impact our health. It applies to all adults over 18 and includes those with long-term health needs, patients who are lonely and isolated and those who may need supports with their mental health.

The forced lockdown that was imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic clearly proved that when social connections are cut, people’s health, particularly their emotional health, suffers. Social Prescribing Day is a growing international movement that celebrates and promotes the importance of non-medical interventions to improve well-being. It is all about connecting people.

When we are physically sick, we know that a visit to the doctor for a prescription may be warranted. But often there is more to your condition than the physical symptoms, and this is where Social Prescribing comes in, as it is a holistic prescription that treats more than your physical health.

Social Prescribing is a vital tool in ensuring a healthy population, as it is recognised that loneliness increases the risk of depression, anxiety and heart disease. Studies have shown that social connection increases levels of oxytocin, which decreases stress and boosts well-being.

It acknowledges that social activity brings great benefits to anyone who feels lonely or isolated and prescribes activities that interest you – a large part of social prescribing is ensuring that what matters to the patient informs any suggestions, as this will make it even more effective. A wide range of activities may be suggested including appropriate physical activity, which has great benefits for mental health.

It’s important to note that this approach is not an excuse for any medical practitioner to in any way disregard patients who have genuine concerns about their health. There is a healthy discussion underway among clinicians about the emergence of this approach, with some saying it misses the glaring health inequalities we face, too. That is understandable, as if a patient is a single parent, for example, with no childcare and limited resources, prescribing volunteering or yoga classes may not be possible. With this in mind, Social Prescribing should never be seen as an alternative to medical diagnosis. Rather, it is an approach that allows the practitioner to take a more holistic look at the person themselves and their current life situation, alongside rigorous diagnostic approaches. It should empower both parties to find the right answers.

Broad, community focus

Social Prescribing began as a community-led initiative to address the impact of social isolation on individuals and has now evolved into a nationwide framework whereby medical professionals can refer patients to community supports and services funded by the HSE. Significantly, individuals can also self-refer to take advantage of the supports provided. Anyone wishing to self-refer for the HSE’s Social Prescribing service can do so here.

The reality is that we are a social species, but many of us do not get to have the social connections we need to feel healthy and happy. And while other aspects of our lives can also contribute to our overall happiness, a Harvard study in 2023 that spanned 85 years and multiple generations, revealed that good relationships are the most significant predictor of overall happiness, life satisfaction and wellbeing. It also showed that people with strong social connections had lower rates of diabetes, arthritis, cognitive decline and other chronic conditions.

It is known that people with close social networks live longer and feel more fulfilled, and social support increases resilience in challenging times.

If we take the time to think about it, we all know this to be true. Even seemingly inconsequential interactions such as exchanging pleasantries with the local shopkeeper or the barista making your coffee can elevate your day, and we all noticed the importance of such interactions when buying takeaway coffees during Covid lockdowns.

It is not unusual for any of us at different stages of our lives to feel isolated, lonely or overwhelmed by life’s challenges, but there are ways to practically find social connections yourself that can boost your sense of wellbeing, dispel loneliness and reduce isolation.

These include:

Joining a gym class/taking up a sport

Meeting up with a local walking group

Taking up dance classes or joining a choir

Joining Men’s/Women’s sheds or active retirement groups

Playing bridge or joining a book club/library group

Volunteering in your local parish/community event/community gardening.

You can also boost the wellbeing and social connectivity of those around you through doing simple things like helping those less fortunate than you through acts of generosity and kindness, knocking on the door of a neighbour and asking how they are. Or making eye contact and smiling at the bus driver, the shop attendant, or even a stranger.

From our perspective as pharmacists, it has become increasingly clear that we can have a healthy and balanced diet, exercise, sleep well and practice breathing exercises, but if we are lonely, our health and wellbeing will suffer. Social Prescribing is an essential part of the pathway to health. It very much ties in with our own approach at Meaghers for promoting wellbeing through our Pharmacy 360 initiative, which focuses on seven separate elements: Sleep, Nutrition, Movement & Exercise, Stress Resilience, Relationships & Social Connections, Environment and Core Values and addresses each element from a pharmacological, lifestyle and holistic perspective.

It is important to mention that we would never diminish the importance of medicine or medical treatment, but by complimenting conventional medicine with healthy lifestyle habits, we can empower people to learn more about their health and, ultimately, feel better.

Liz O’Hagan is a Pharmacist and Integrative Health Specialist with Meaghers Pharmacy Group.