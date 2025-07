A TOTAL OF 141 different ready-made meals and side dishes sold in major supermarkets across Ireland were recalled yesterday due to the possible presence of bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.

Medical professionals are currently investigating the death of an adult with confirmed listeriosis. Nine cases of listeriosis had been confirmed as of Tuesday.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) ordered the recall of the meals, which are made and distributed by Dublin-based Ballymaguire Foods.

Symptoms can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Here’s a full list of the recalled products.

Tesco

Irish Classics Cottage Pie with Peas & Carrots Dinner

Irish Classics Beef Dinner

Irish Classics Bacon & Cabbage Dinner

Irish Classics Beef Stew Dinner

Irish Classics Chicken Curry & Rice

Irish Classics Beef Burger Dinner

Classic Kitchen Chicken & Ham Dinner

Classic Kitchen Chicken / Leek & White Wine Sauce Dinner

Meals Made Easy Cottage Pie

Meals Made Easy Beef Lasagne

Meals Made Easy Chicken Curry

Meals Made Easy Chicken & Pasta Bake

Meals Made Easy Chicken & Broccoli Potato Bake

Meals Made Easy Carbonara Pasta Bake

Finest Cottage Pie

Finest Mac & Triple Cheese

Finest Beef Lasagne

Finest Beef Bourguignon and Mash

Finest Spaghetti Bolognese

Finest Spaghetti Carbonara

Finest Chicken Korma with Fragrant Pilau Rice

Finest Chicken Tikka Masala with Fragrant Pilau Rice

Finest Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Finest Chicken, Bacon & Leek Pie

Finest Creamy Fish Pie

Finest Beef in Black Bean Sauce & Egg Rice

Finest Chicken Al Fredo with Linguine

Finest Chicken Massaman with Jasmine Rice

Finest Irish Angus Beef Meatballs with Pappardelle

Finest Creamy Mashed Potato

Finest Potato Gratin

Finest Three Cheese Cauliflower Bake

Finest Goose Fat Irish Potatoes

Finest Rainbow Root Vegetables

Mashed Potato

Mashed Carrot & Parsnip

Mashed Turnip

Cauliflower Cheese

Chicken Tikka with Pilau Rice

Chicken Jalfrezi with Pilau Rice

Chicken Korma with Pilau Rice

Butter Chicken Masala with Pilau Rice

Chinese Style Chicken Curry with Egg Rice

Chicken & Black Bean with Egg Rice

Chicken Chow Mein

Sweet & Sour Chicken with Egg Rice

Thai Green Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice

Thai Red Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice

Coconut Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice

Tex Mex Chilli Beef Burrito Bowl

Tex Mex Chicken Burrito Bowl

Carrot & Parsnip Mash

Supervalu

Signature Taste Potato Mash

Signature Taste Potato Gratin

Supervalu Beef Lasagne

Supervalu Cottage Pie

Supervalu Chicken Pasta

Supervalu Chicken Curry

SuperValu Chicken Arrabiata

SuperValu Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle

SuperValu Spaghetti Bolognese

SuperValu Spaghetti Carbonara

SuperValu Mac & Cheese

Freshly Prepared Irish Beef Dinner

Freshly Prepared Chicken & Stuffing Dinner

Freshly Prepared Salmon Dinner

Freshly Prepared Burger Dinner

Freshly Prepared Beef Lasagne

Freshly Prepared Cottage Pie / Cheddar Crumb

Freshly Prepared Carbonara Pasta Bake

Freshly Prepared Chicken Curry & Rice

Freshly Prepared Chicken Tikka & Rice

Freshly Prepared Beef Chilli & Rice

Freshly Prepared Mexican Bean Burrito Bowl

Freshly Prepared Salmon Penne Pasta

Freshly Prepared Teriyaki Beef Noodle Bowl

Freshly Prepared Slow Cooked Beef Ragu with Pappardelle

Freshly Prepared Cottage Pie

Freshly Prepared Chicken With Black Bean & Egg Rice

Freshly Prepared Chicken with White Wine Sauce

Freshly Prepared Chorizo Mac & Cheese

Freshly Prepared Korean Style Chicken with Noodles

Freshly Prepared Chicken Laksa

Freshly Prepared Carrots & Peas

Freshly Prepared Green Cabbage

Freshly Prepared Irish Rooster Mash

Freshly Prepared Mashed Turnip

Freshly Prepared Roasted Baby Potatoes

Freshly Prepared Roasted Carrots with Black Pepper & Sea Salt

Centra

Centra Beef Lasagne

Centra Cottage Pie

Advertisement

Centra Chicken Pasta

Centra Chicken Curry

Centra Chicken Arrabiata

Centra Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle

Centra Spaghetti Bolognese

Freshly Prepared Irish Beef Dinner

Freshly Prepared Chicken & Stuffing Dinner

Freshly Prepared Salmon Dinner

Freshly Prepared Burger Dinner

Freshly Prepared Beef Lasagne

Freshly Prepared Cottage Pie / Cheddar Crumb

Freshly Prepared Carbonara Pasta Bake

Freshly Prepared Chicken Curry & Rice

Freshly Prepared Chicken Tikka & Rice

Freshly Prepared Mexican Bean Burrito Bowl 450g x6

Freshly Prepared Teriyaki Beef Noodle Bowl

Freshly Prepared Slow Cooked Beef Ragu with Pappardelle

Freshly Prepared Chicken With Black Bean & Egg Rice

Freshly Prepared Chicken with White Wine Sauce

Freshly Prepared Chorizo Mac & Cheese

Freshly Prepared Korean Style Chicken with Noodles

Freshly Prepared Chicken Laksa

Freshly Prepared Chicken Massaman with Sticky Jasmine Rice

Supervalu & Centra

Kitchen Beef Lasagne

Fuel’d Foods Chicken Curry with Brown Rice

Fuel’d Foods Wholemeal Pasta Bolognese

Fuel’d Foods Chicken Tikka Masala with Brown Rice

Fuel’d Foods Tomato Chicken & Wholemeal Pasta

Fuel’d Foods Chicken & Chorizo with Baby Potatoes

Clean Cut Beef Stroganoff

Clean Cut Chicken Carbonara

Clean Cut Chicken Curry

Clean Cut Spaghetti Bolognese

Clean Cut Chicken Spice Bag

Clean Cut Thai Green Curry

Clean Cut Chow Mein

Clean Cut Chicken Chorizo Pasta

Clean Cut Veggie Bolognese

Clean Cut Beef Taco Wedges

Clean Cut Butter Chicken

Clean Cut Cottage Pie

Happy Pear Veggie Lasagne

Happy Pear Shepherdless Pie

Happy Pear Cannelloni

Happy Pear Chickpea Curry

Happy Pear Tasty Thai Noodles

Happy Pear Sticky Soy Noodles

Happy Pear Mexican Bean Burrito Bowl

Happy Pear Spinach & Mushroom Pasta

Food To Go Beef Lasagne

Food To Go Chicken Curry

Food To Go Beef Casserole

Food To Go Chilli Beef

Food To Go Chicken Tikka

Food To Go Chicken Pasta Bake

Food To Go Beef Stroganoff

Food To Go Carbonara Pasta Bake

Food To Go Bolognese with Pancetta

Food To Go Mash Potato

Food To Go Potato Gratin

Food To Go Basmati Rice

Food To Go Roasted Baby Potatoes

Food To Go Roast Root Veg

Food To Go Green Cabbage

Food To Go Baton Carrots

Food To Go Carrots & Peas

Food To Go Mash Turnip

Food To Go Potato Wedges

Food To Go Pilau Rice

Aldi

Specially Selected Spaghetti Bolognese

Specially Selected Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle

Inspired Cuisine Irish Cottage Pie

Inspired Cuisine Rustic & Hearty Beef Lasagne

Inspired Cuisine Chip Shop Chicken Curry

Inspired Cuisine Chicken & Broccoli Bake

Inspired Cuisine Rustic & Hearty Bolognese Pasta Bake

Inspired Cuisine Rustic & Hearty Chicken & Tomato Pasta Bake

Inspired Cuisine Seafood Pie

Inspired Cuisine Chicken Pie

Various

From the Farm Chicken Curry

From the Farm Beef Lasagne

From the Farm Basmati Rice

From the Farm Chilli Beef

The Happy Pear Shepherdless Pie

The Happy Pear Creamy Veggie Lasagne

The Happy Pear Chickpea Curry

Good Food Locally Sourced Turkey & Ham Dinner

Good Food Locally Sourced Chicken & Stuffing Dinner

Good Food Locally Sourced Spaghetti Carbonara

Good Food Locally Sourced Chicken Arrabiata

Good Food Locally Sourced Spaghetti Bolognese

Good Food Locally Sourced Beef Dinner

Clean Cut Beef Stroganoff with Long Grain Rice

Clean Cut Chicken & Chorizo Paella with Arborio Rice

Clean Cut Chicken Carbonara with Tagliatelle Pasta

Clean Cut Chicken Curry with Long Grain Rice

Clean Cut Spaghetti Bolognese with Irish Beef

Clean Cut Chicken Spice Box with Sweet Potato

Clean Cut Thai Green Curry with Coconut Basmati Rice

Clean Cut Turkey Meatballs & Spaghetti