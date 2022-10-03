Recall issued for further batch of Dunnes Stores southern fried chicken due to salmonella

DUNNES STORES is recalling a further batch of southern fried chicken fillets due to the prescence of salmonella.

Source: FSAI

The ’4 Ready To Cook Southern Fried Chicken Fillets’ batch in question have a best before date of 8 March 2024.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

This comes after the supermarket last month recalled another batch of the chicken with a best before date of 1 March 2021.

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, and abdominal cramps. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this evening.

Glenhaven chicken

A batch of ‘Come Home to Glenhaven 4 Breaded Chicken Fillets’ is also being recalled.

Source: FSAI

The batch in question has a code of 22158B and a best before date of December 2023.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

The FSAI also announced the recall on its website this evening.