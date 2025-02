JANUARY SAW A record number of patients on trolleys, according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Over 13,972 people were treated in hospitals across Ireland without a bed in January, the organisation said, making it the highest month ever recorded for trolley figures.

The INMO had issued several warnings during the month, it said, warning of overcrowding and risks associated with flu surges and extreme weather.

University Hospital Limerick was recorded as the most overcrowded hospital in the month of January. A total of 2,234 patients were left without a bed. Cork University Hospital had 1,573 patients on trolleys within the month, and Galway University Hospital had 1,388 patients on trolleys.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that a lack of measures taken to reduce overcrowding has lead to a point where the system is “totally overwhelmed”.

“It is clear that the HSE has not done everything that they possibly can and that their ‘winter plan’ is failing,” she said.

“The HSE must outline exactly how much private capacity they have acquired from the private sector and confirm that senior decision-makers are on site in each hospital this weekend.”

Ní Sheaghdha said that nurses and midwives have voted in favour of industrial action due to the current recruitment “obstacles” and “attitude to staffing”, that “absolutely need to change under the new government”.

The General Secretary added that it was a “dangerous and disappointing” start to 2025, for nurses, midwives, and patients alike.