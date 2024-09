A CALIFORNIA BILL is aiming to tackle fast fashion and clothing waste by putting the responsibility back on clothing companies.

The proposed Responsible Textile Recovery Act would require clothing companies to implement a system where their products can be collected and recycled, as well as fund a repair and reuse programme.

In Ireland, it’s up to consumers to deal with old clothes, including by bringing them to the clothes bank or charity shop – but most textile waste ends up in the bin.

Almost 110,000 tonnes of textiles are incinerated or sent to landfill here every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

So today we want to know: Should clothes shops be made responsible for textile waste?