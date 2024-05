MANAGEMENT OF ONE of the country’s technological universities will meet with its staff later today amid outrage at links between a tech company partnered with the college and the Israeli military.

A group of staff at the South East Technological University (SETU) are seeking for the college to sever ties with US open source software firm Red Hat over the work it carries out for the Israeli government and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

They also want a review of existing ties between the university and any Israeli industries or institutions that are “complicit with, or profit from, the war in Gaza or the Israeli occupation” more generally.

It also calls for SETU to release a statement expressing “abhorrence at the events of October 7″, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, along with a similar condemnation at the “subsequent seven-month onslaught by Israel” which has seen mor than 30,000 people lose their lives.

The lecturers, who have been protesting weekly at its Waterford campus, also want management to call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages in Gaza and of Palestinians unlawfully detained in Israeli jails, along with the condemnation of the “targeting of educational infrastructure and the murder” of university staff and students.

Pharma ties

According to lecturers who signed the letter, the proposed review of ties should include Teva, an Israeli-based global pharmaceutical company with a plant in Waterford. Teva is listed by The Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) National Committee (BNC) as one of their targets but also has a partnership with SETU.

Red Hat, which was taken over by software giant IBM in 2018, is a multinational with offices in Waterford for the past decade, along with having a presence in Dublin and Cork.

The company has been coy about how many people it employs across its Irish operations, but a recent jobs announcement saw 800 jobs declared for its workforce here. Its Waterford office has an emphasis on engineering roles.

In a letter sent to the governing authority of SETU in recent days, seen by The Journal, the staff said they were concerned that the college is partnered with a company that has been “directly involved in supporting, enhancing and profiting from the Israeli military apparatus”, particularly as that the IDF has been charged with committing war crimes by the International Court of Justice.

Staff further pointed to remarks by a US-based senior designer for Red Hat who called Israel’s Ministry of Defence “the customer that everyone wanted”, just weeks before the war.

“While Red Hat’s release of open source software has been a positive force in the tech industry, the company has been directly involved in supporting, enhancing and profiting from the Israeli military apparatus, an apparatus charged with committing war crimes,” the letter said.

“In light of its complicity in plausible genocide, some SETU staff have expressed deep concern that Red Hat sponsored SETU’s 2024 Women in Technology event and that the company’s distinctive global branding forms part of the university’s promotional material,” it added.

On the company’s website, it lists as a ‘success story’ its work with the Israeli Defense Forces’ Center of Computing and Information Systems (known as Mamram).

Red Hat includes a quote from an unnamed Lieutenant Colonel from the Mamram Unit of the IFD saying that Red Hat’s system has helped “save our organisation time and money, all while better protecting the citizens of our country”.

Sanctuary programme

Mark Graham, a lecturer at SETU and a member of Gather For Palestine, a group of staff and students at SETU, called on the university to commit to the demands in a press statement released in the past number of days.

He criticised the college maintaining its sponsorship links with Red Hat and Teva while at the same time offering a ‘sanctuary programme’ for Palestinian students who have “had their homes, universities, lives and families destroyed”, to be able to come to SETU to complete their studies.

“The possibility of such a student being given sanctuary and subsequently being part of an event or placement with a company whose counterparts are complicit in the destruction of their life is unthinkable,” Graham said.

Michelle Byrne of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign South East (IPSC SE) said a clear and public statement from SETU management was needed in regard to their “links with companies profiting from the death and displacement of Palestinian people”.

In response to questions about whether it will commit to a review as sought by the staff, a spokesperson for SETU said it will “discuss the matter” with the staff at today’s meeting.

Protests have taken place across Irish colleges against the invasion of Gaza, with Trinity College Dublin agreeing to divest itself from Israeli companies operating in Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Red Hat and Teva did not respond in time for publication.