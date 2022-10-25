Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Government warns of 'significant challenges' for 'unprecedented' number of Ukrainian refugees

It is believed there are plans to double the €‎400 payment to people hosting Ukrainian families.

29 minutes ago
'Nikolaj' sleeping on the floor at Dublin Airport as he waits for accommodation.

Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS warned of “significant capacity challenges” for Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter from the war in their country.

A statement released by the Government said that the numbers of people seeking temporary protection in Ireland “is unprecedented in the history of the State”.

The Cabinet sub-committee met yesterday to deal with the crisis after it emerged over 40 refugees had been sleeping at Dublin Airport having been told there was no room for them in other emergency accommodation. 

It is believed the Government is planning on doubling the €‎400 payment to people hosting Ukrainian families in a bid to entice more people to sign up to the scheme. 

The State is now accommodating over 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection). This figure compares with 7,250 at this time last year.

The Government statement issued late last night reads: “Ireland has never seen so many people arrive in such a short timeframe and tens of thousands are receiving assistance.

“More than 54,000 have arrived to Ireland from Ukraine seeking protection as a consequence of the war. This equates to almost 1.2% of our population, comparing very favourably with other European countries and demonstrating our solidarity with the Ukraine and the rest of Europe in dealing with the crisis.

“Given the extraordinary increase in numbers over the past fortnight in particular the situation is particularly acute regarding the provision of accommodation for those seeking protection.”

Related Read

24.10.22 Govt plans to double payment for Ukrainian hosts to €800 in response to accommodation crisis

The Government said it is very conscious of its international obligations but that due to the large increase in those seeking shelter here, “we must be open about the current challenges with those who may be planning to travel to Ireland over the coming months”.

In a bid to accelerate the number of places available to refugees the Government said it is going to launch a new call for vacant properties and holiday homes.

  • Increase the recognition payment for those offering accommodation in their homes;
  • Provide additional resources at local level in recognition of those communities/local communities at the forefront of the response;
  • Ensure clear pathways out of Direct Provision accommodation for those granted status.

The Government said more specific details on the plans will be released in the coming days. 

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

