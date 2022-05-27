#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 May 2022
Overwhelming majority of Ukrainian arrivals to Ireland are women and children

Only 14% of arrivals were men over the age of 19.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 27 May 2022, 5:25 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

ALMOST 30% OF Ukrainians arriving into Ireland were aged 14 or under, new figures show.

By the end of last week there were 33,151 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) issued to refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine under the government’s Temporary Protection Directive.

The figures were released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Women aged 20 and over account for 48% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0 to 19, both girls and boys, account for 38%.

The highest percentage of those arriving, 43% equating to 14,271 people, were categorised as one parent with children under the broad relationship classification headings.

Many of the spouses and partners stayed in Ukraine to fight for their country while an estimated six million people have travelled to nearby countries.

Data shows that approximately 10,000 PPS numbers had been issued by 23 March, which doubled by early April.

The data also mapped Ukrainians to their nearest post office, and shows that over 1,100 have arrived in Ennistimon Co Clare.

This has caused the population of its Local Electoral Area (LEA) to increase by 6.8%.

However the LEA with the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine was north inner city in Dublin with 1,156 individuals.

The LEA of Drogheda Rural in Louth had seen the fewest number of Ukrainian arrivals, at six.

Kerry was one of the counties with the most arrivals at over 1,800.

The data was based on figures of arrivals up until 22 May.

CSO Statistician Karola Graupner said: “It is the first publication by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection.

“Based on the local post office address as per the process through which refugees were seeking assistance from the department, we also show two maps in this release based on mapping 29,718 individuals, or 90% of arrivals, to a local post office.

“The first map is a count of arrivals by Local Electoral Area (LEA), and the second is the rate of arrivals by LEA, per 100 of the Census 2016 population.

“Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,156.

“Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 6.81%.”

With additional reporting from the PA

