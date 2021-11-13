#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 13 November 2021
'Relatively few' incidents of injection spiking, say emergency medicine doctors

There have been reports of injection spiking in Ireland and the UK in recent weeks.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 2:17 PM



THERE HAVE BEEN “relatively few” incidents of spiking by injection, according to emergency medicine doctors. 

They have urged the public that the risk of transmission of a blood-borne infection from such incidents are “not something to be concerned about”.

Earlier this month the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said he would be launching an information campaign to raise awareness of the risk of spiking, following reports of incidents in the UK. 

Noting “extensive media coverage” about spiking incidents, the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine (IAEM) said it has not corresponded with presentations at hospital emergency departments.

“The experience of Irish Emergency Departments (EDs) has been that such incidents are relatively few. In general,they are very low risk for the transmission a blood-borne infection,” a statement by the group said.

It added that attendance at an emergency department is unnecessary where a person is feeling well following such an incident, and said they should report any incidents to gardaí. 

“Management of needle-stick injuries includes a detailed assessment of the risk of transmission of serious blood-borne infection,” the IAEM said.

“The risk of the transmission of a blood-borne infection in the kind of ‘spiking’ incidents being reported is remote and, therefore, the public should be reassured that this is not something to be concerned about.” 

The IAEM added that suggestions that tests can be carried out to ascertain what, if any, substance has been inoculated are “ill-informed”.

“The only purpose of toxicology tests in the ED is to assist treatment in those who are acutely unwell.” 

Eoghan Dalton
