Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
New voucher scheme for remote working hubs is now open

The plan aims to provide at least 10,000 ‘hot desk’ working days free of charge over its lifespan.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 8:51 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

A NEW VOUCHER scheme that will give remote workers free access to local digital hubs is now open.

The plan aims to provide at least 10,000 ‘hot desk’ working days free of charge over its lifespan. The scheme is aimed at both existing hub users and people using the facilities for the first time.

The scheme will initially provide three days of hub use per person between now and the end of August. People can register for the vouchers on the ConnectedHubs website or mobile app.

Hot desking means that workers will share the same office and use a different desk each day. The average cost of space in a local hub is between €15-20 a day.

Announcing the scheme today, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said newly released census figures show population growth in every county with some of the largest increases happening in rural counties.

“This bucks previous trends where we have seen some rural counties experience population decline. The fact is there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before,” Humphreys said.

This voucher scheme gives people an opportunity to try out our many remote working hubs across the country for free.

“This Voucher Scheme will help more people to realise the benefits of remote working and will provide an opportunity to ‘try before you buy’.

“Whether you are fitting in some work while on holiday in Ireland or looking to relocate to rural Ireland, Connected Hubs has an option for you,” the minister added.

The voucher programme will run over two phases. Phase one will run from now until 31 August with the second phase starting in September and expected to run into early 2023.

