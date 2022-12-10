Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 10 December 2022
Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Co Cork

A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash yesterday afternoon.

36 minutes ago 1,533 Views 0 Comments
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed witness appeal to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a truck in Co Cork yesterday. 

The crash occurred at around 12.50pm on the Main Street in Macroom, Co Cork.

A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the incident. 

A technical examination of the scene has been completed and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

In particular, they want to speak to anyone who may have attended to the woman directly after the crash.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the Main Street between 12.30pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

