Sunday 14 April, 2019
Renewed appeal for witnesses after woman (75) dies following being struck by motorcycle

The woman was seriously injured on 8 April and later died in hospital.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 5:45 PM
Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 5:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/LIPING
Image: Shutterstock/LIPING

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ballinteer on 8 April 2019.

At approximately 7.45pm that night, a female pedestrian, Tressa McKernan (75), was seriously injured when she was struck by a motorcycle on Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin 16.

It’s understood she had just alighted from a bus and was attempting to cross the road when the collision occurred.

She was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital and was transferred to Beaumont, where she passed away yesterday, 13 April.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

