THERE IS A lack of research on men’s views on fertility, egg freezing and parenthood, an expert has said.

Dr Andrew Downey, a clinical research fellow in reproductive medicine, said previous research has examined the views of women and indeed male medical students, but few studies have gathered the perspectives of men in the general population.

Downey said previous studies have shown that most women are aware of egg freezing as a way to preserve fertility, and would consider it.

However, “less is known about the views of men in the general population or about male partner’s views on fertility preservation”.

Downey recently launched a research study which aims to fill this knowledge gap.

“Egg freezing, in particular, is increasingly common and we want to learn what men are thinking about this,” he told The Journal.

“The main aim of this survey is to discover the views of men in the general population on fertility, female age and fertility decline, ovarian reserve testing, and fertility preservation techniques.”

Downey works at a fertility clinic in Dublin and said female patients are often accompanied by a man – it could be their partner, but some women bring their father or a male friend for support.

The survey is open to any males over the age of 18.

“We want to get a more rounded view on how men in the general population feel about it,” Downey said.

The research study is being carried out at the National Maternity Hospital (Holles Street) and the Merrion Fertility Clinic.

Increase in egg freezing

Advances in technology and greater awareness of fertility issues mean more women than ever are freezing their eggs.

Figures released by the Health Products Regulatory Authority to the Times last month show there has been a large increase in the number of women in Ireland freezing their eggs in recent years.

A total of 9,681 eggs were frozen by women in 2022, the latest year for which figures are available. This number represents a 45% increase on the 6,670 eggs frozen in 2019. Only 1,391 eggs were frozen in 2017.

Downey said he believes this increase is largely down to a greater level of awareness among women about the process.

Egg freezing has been available for a long time, he said, but it has been discussed much more openly in the last five years.

“I think it’s just awareness, that’s a big thing,” he said.

Downey said some of his patients are referred to him through a physician but most are “self-referring” after discussing the issue with their friends or learning more about it in the media.

He said 15 to 20 eggs is a good amount to retrieve in order to give the woman in question the best chance of getting pregnant at a later date. However, getting this number of eggs could take multiple cycles of freezing, costing thousands of euro.

Downey said the cost is clearly a “barrier” for some women, but the procedure is becoming increasingly common among those who can afford it as it offers peace of mind of mind to people concerned about preserving their fertility.

The survey, which can be viewed here, consists of 32 questions and will remain open for the next few weeks. Participants can remain anonymous.