Restriction zone extended after bird flu is identified in second Co Monaghan turkey flock

BIRD FLU HAS been identified in a second turkey flock in Co Monaghan.

The Department of Agriculture today confirmed that test results have identified evidence of Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from the second flock.

A previous case of bird flu was identified by the Department in Co Monaghan on 13 November.

This led to the enforcement of a protection zone of 3km and a surveillance zone of 10km in an effort to prevent any further spread of the bird flu.

As a result of today’s test results, there will be a “slight” extension to this Avian Influenza restriction zone.

A statement from the Department did not provide further detail on the scope of this extension of the restriction zone.

Movements of poultry and poultry products within and through the zone is only permitted under licence from the Department.

Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.

The regulations require all flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building which wild birds or other animals do not have access to.

A statement from the Agriculture Department said: “Stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease”.

It added: “Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.”

While the the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

The Department also noted that there is “no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs”.