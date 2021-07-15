Revenue find 10.5 million illegal cigarettes in Dublin Port search operation

CUSTOMS OFFICERS BASED at Dublin Port have found a huge haul of 10.5m cigarettes during a search operation on a container.

The operation earlier today found the tobacco products in a shipment from Asia which they targeted using “routine profiling”, a spokesperson said.

It has an estimated retail value of €7,350,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €5,754,000.

“The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Blue River’ were discovered when Revenue Officers searched a container from Vietnam that had arrived into Ireland on a vessel from Rotterdam.

“The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Waffle, led to the discovery of the cigarettes concealed within the load which was manifested as furniture.

“Investigations are ongoing. This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products,” a spokesperson added.