Revenue hires 453 staff in preparation for Brexit

THE REVENUE COMMISSIONERS have hired 453 staff to date in preparation for Brexit.

According to new figures provide by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, 453 staff have been hired ahead of Brexit with 370 staff hired so far in 2019.

In a written Dáil reply to Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, Minister Donohoe stated that since the start of 2019 over 600 staff have been appointed by Revenue across all areas.

He said however that “the majority of these have been assigned to customs roles or to backfill positions from which existing Revenue staff have been assigned to customs duties”.

He said: “As serving staff are taking up their new Brexit-related positions, Revenue is backfilling the vacancies created, from panels of candidates established in its general recruitment activity.”

The Minister explained: “In the period from 2017 to date, Revenue has assigned over 450 additional staff to customs related roles, deployed across a range of functions, with the majority assigned to import and export trade facilitation activities and policy and operational roles. Resources are deployed based on the evolving business needs and to tackle any risks as they emerge.

Minister Donohoe has confirmed that 281 staff have been assigned to Dublin in preparation for Brexit, including 213 in 2019.

In addition, 119 have been assigned in Munster including 104 this year with a further 40 assigned in Leinster, excluding Dublin and Louth.

In his written reply, Minister Donohoe stated that Revenue has determined that in a‘Central Case’ scenario – an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU, to include a transition period until the end of 2020 – an additional 600 Revenue staff would be required.

He said that in September 2018, the Government granted approval in principle for the phased recruitment of an additional 600 Revenue staff to meet the challenges posed by Brexit.

In Budget 2019, Revenue was provided with an additional €10 million pay provision, for 270 of the additional 600 staff to be recruited during 2019.

Following a Government decision in December 2018, it was agreed to accelerate Revenue’s recruitment programme in preparation for Brexit.

Minister Donohoe stated: “Revenue will continue to adjust its recruitment and training plans in response to business needs, including Brexit-related developments.”