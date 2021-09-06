#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 6 September 2021
Over €144,000 worth of illegal drugs seized at Dublin Mail Centre

Herbal cannabis, khat, amphetamine and methamphetamine were among drugs seized.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 6 Sep 2021, 4:46 PM
39 minutes ago 2,045 Views 10 Comments
Detector dog Bailey
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

DRUGS WORTH ALMOST €145,000 have been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre. 

The drugs were seized today during routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey. 

Revenue officers seized over 15kg of various types of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis oil, butane honey oil, khat, amphetamine and methamphetamine. 

They also seized 750 Zopiclone tablets, 500 Benzodiazepine tablets and 9,600 canisters of nitrous oxide. 

The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €145,000 and were discovered in a number of parcels that originated in the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Switzerland, Kenya and the Netherlands. 

The parcels were declared as items such as PPE, toys, books, electronic goods, laptop components, measuring cups, padlocks and antique glassware. 

They were destined for various addresses throughout Ireland. 

DMC 06.09.2021 Drugs seized by Revenue today Source: Revenue

Investigations are ongoing. 

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

Businesses or members of the public who may have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

