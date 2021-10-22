Revenue seizes 9.2 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €6.9m

REVENUE OFFICERS at Dublin Port have seized 9.2 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €6.9 million.

The consignment of illegal cigarettes branded ‘Kingdom’ had originated in Bulgaria

The seizure, if sold on the streets, would represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €5.4 million, a Revenue spokesperson said.

“Today as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Kelly, Revenue officers seized 9.2 million cigarettes at Dublin Port.”

The spokesperson added that investigations are still ongoing.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue on 1800 295 295.