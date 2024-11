REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized approximately 2.8kgs of cocaine worth an estimated €210,000 at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered concealed in a passenger’s luggage after officers stopped and searched a man in his 20s as a result of risk profiling yesterday.

The man had disembarked a flight from Lisbon, Portugal.

He was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295