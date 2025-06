RHASIDAT ADELEKE SETTLED for sixth place in the women’s 400m at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday evening.

Adeleke crossed in 50.48 to take sixth in what was just her second race 400m outdoor race of the season. She began the season in Oslo on Thursday, where she was 0.06 seconds quicker than today.

The race was won by American Isabella Whittaker in a very fast 49.78, just eight hundredths of a second off the meeting record, which was set by Allyson Felix in 2007. It marks back-to-back wins for Whittaker, who was fastest at the Oslo meet on Thursday.

Norway’s Henriette Jaeger was second in 50.07, with Britain’s Amber Anning running a season’s best of 50.17 for third place.

Lieke Klaver of Netherlands was fourth with Chile’s Martina Weil in fifth.

Elsewhere, Swedish double Olympic pole vault champion Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis bettered his existing world record by a centimetre on Sunday as he cleared 6.28 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting.

With victory already guaranteed, Duplantis broke the world record for the 12th time as he soared over the bar at the first attempt to improve on his 6.27m effort in February.

NEW WORLD RECORD FOR MONDO!!🔥🔥



He clears 6.28 to set a new world record and take the lead in Stockholm#DiamondLeague coverage presented by @FleetFeetSports and @tracksmith pic.twitter.com/01k2fja9Q6 — FloTrack (@FloTrack) June 15, 2025

