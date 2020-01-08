This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Expert Advisory Group chair says RIC commemoration 'is a bit of a mess'

Maurice Manning said however that he feels Minister Charlie Flanagan has behaved ‘with great integrity’.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 9:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,971 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4957484
Officers and men of the Royal Irish Constabulary.
Image: Ken Welsh/PA Images
Officers and men of the Royal Irish Constabulary.
Officers and men of the Royal Irish Constabulary.
Image: Ken Welsh/PA Images

THE CHAIR OF the Expert Advisory Group (EAG) for the government’s Decade of Centenaries has said that the deferment of the RIC commemoration was “a bit of a mess”.

Maurice Manning has said “the execution of what was attempted was wrong” but also defended Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan who he said has “behaved with great integrity”.

The government announced yesterday that the commemoration for those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) that was planned for 17 January is to be cancelled and held at a later date.

The decision came after days of criticism that the event was not appropriate and was not organised without the right amount of consultation.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Manning said he hoped lessons could be learnt from the controversy.  

It is a bit of a mess and it probably could have been avoided. But I think the important thing is to learn from it as we go into this sort of difficult part of the Decades of Centenarians. Which will be the Civil War and even the War of Independence, which we’re going through at the moment.

Manning added that the Decade of Centenaries have so far been conducted with “a sense of tolerance” and he hoped that would continue.

Yesterday, member of the Expert Advisory Group Diarmuid Ferriter told TheJournal.ie that the group did not recommended a commemoration event for the RIC.

Instead, it had recommended that an academic event be established that looked at the policing during the revolutionary period. Ferriter said that the EAG “should not be used by the government as a mudguard” against criticism.

Asked today whether the EAG has been used as a mudguard against criticism, Manning denied that it had.

“I don’t agree with that at all,” he said.

And I think that in all of this, the minister responsible Charlie Flanagan has behaved with great integrity. And I think that probably the execution of what was involved was got wrong.

“There was a statement in our report which said that consideration should be given to the holding of commemoration ceremony.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

