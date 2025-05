RICHARD SATCHWELL TOLD detectives that he kept “bits and pieces” beneath the stairway in his Cork home just hours before gardaí discovered his wife Tina buried there in a shallow grave, his trial has heard.

Detective Garda David Kelleher told Gerardine Small SC, prosecuting, this morning that he went with a search warrant to Grattan Street in Youghal at 5pm on 10 October 2023, where he arrested Satchwell for the murder of Tina on or about March 19 2017.

Satchwell was subsequently brought him to Cobh Garda Station and an invasive search of Grattan Street was conducted simultaneously, with gardaí bringing in building equipment to excavate the couple’s home.

The jury has today been watching Satchwell’s interviews with gardaí following his arrest. He was told by Garda Sergeant David Noonan that his house was being “dug up” and gardaí were “going into the walls” and “looking at every inch”.

Satchwell was then told that he would be shown certain photos of his house. Kelleher, who is on the stand at the Central Criminal Court today, told Small that the photos were coming from the accused’s home “as a live scenario”.

In the video, which was played to the jury today, Satchwell was shown pictures on a screen in the interview room at Cobh Garda Station of the stairs in his house. Noonan put it to the accused that the picture was a “cubby hole under your stairs”.

Satchwell confirmed this and, when asked, told the garda sergeant that he kept “bits and pieces” in the area. When the next picture was shown to the accused, gardaí asked him to identify an object located in the “cubby hole”.

Noonan went on to ask Satchwell: “Any idea?”

Satchwell continued to look at the picture, to which Noonan asked: “Do you know where this is?”

“Under the stairs,” replied Satchwell.

“What’s in behind there?” asked Noonan.

The accused was seen looking at the screen in the interview room.

“Any idea what’s that, it’s on the same hole under the stairs?” said Noonan, asking the accused to explain what he was looking at.

Satchwell replied: “That was an old back door, before the previous owners put a small extension.”

Kelleher told the jury that having been detained at interview, the accused was released from custody at 4.39pm on 11 October.

Advertisement

The detective said that because of the “ongoing search” at Grattan Street that night, the accused was provided with overnight accommodation and given a new mobile phone.

The detective agreed with defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC that gardaí, having detained Satchwell for the maximum period they could, released him.

First interview with gardaí after arrest

The jury today also watched the first interview with Satchwell following his arrest on the night of 10 October 2023.

During the interview, Satchwell told detectices that Tina had threatened to leave him since her brother died by suicide in 2012 and her personalty changed towards him.

“It went: ‘I’ll f**king leave you, I f**king hate you’, then she would apologise. It didn’t make me feel good – miserable.”

The accused said the couple never “took sexually again” after the death of Tina’s brother in 2012, which made him feel “useless”.

“I never pestered her for sex during any point in the relationship,” he added.

“We wasn’t that sexually active at any point during the relationship, if it happened it happened. I wanted a kiss, she didn’t. Obviously we didn’t have any kids, I’d always bow to the way she wanted it”. [sic]

Satchwell said he would “ideally” liked two children with Tina – “one of each”.

“From day one she said if you want kids I’m the wrong person for you [...] but I told my brother the first day I’d seen her that I’d marry her; something about her that captivated me [...] confidence, the way she looked, the way she walked, multiple things,” he said.

Satchwell said he had met his wife when he was 22 years old and had only had sex with one person before Tina.

He said there were no previous relationships before Tina; “friendships but not relationships”. The accused told gardaí he had a few rules when it came to a relationship, which were “don’t cheat on your partner, don’t hit your partner, don’t abuse kids”.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of five men and seven women.

In her opening address, Small told the jury that after the body was recovered, Satchwell told gardaí that he lost his footing and fell to the ground when his wife tried to stab him with a chisel.

He told detectives that he held her weight off with a belt but that in a matter of seconds, she was dead in his arms.

Satchwell (58), with an address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork has pleaded not guilty to murdering his 45-year-old wife Tina – née Dingivan – at that address between 19 and 20 March 2017, both dates inclusive.