RICHARD SATCHWELL IS due to be sentenced later today after being found guilty of murdering his wife Tina Satchwell in 2017.

The 12 jurors took nine hours and 28 minutes over four days to convict Satchwell, a British national born on 16 June 1966 who is soon to turn 59.

The unanimous jury verdict last week was met with sobs from members of Tina’s family, who hugged and comforted one another at the back of the courtroom.

Satchwell had pleaded not guilty to murdering 45-year-old Tina Satchwell – nee Dingivan – at their home address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork between 19 and 20 March 2017, both dates inclusive.

Satchwell had claimed that his wife Tina had launched an attack on him with a chisel and died during a struggle in which he either lacked the intent to kill her or was acting in self-defence.

However, the jury unanimously rejected his defence and agreed with the State’s case that Satchwell was a “cunning” murderer whose claims were “nonsense” and had hidden his wife’s body to ensure a cause of death would not be available.

Satchwell formally reported Tina missing on 11 May, 2017, but her body was not discovered for over six years, when gardaí in October 2023 conducted a second, invasive search of the Satchwell home and found her decomposed remains in a grave dug underneath the stairs.

The judge will hand down the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment to Satchwell today, and Satchwell has been remanded in custody since the jury found him guilty of murder on 30 May.

The Dingivan family will have an opportunity to make a statement to the court about the impact Tina’s death has had on their lives after sentencing.