Richard Shakespeare replaces Owen Keegan as Chief Executive of Dublin City Council

RICHARD SHAKESPEARE HAS been appointed the new Chief Executive of Dublin City Council.

He takes over the job from Owen Keegan, who retired in September.

Shakespeare was previously Assistant Chief Executive of the council, and held the top role in the interim since Keegan’s departure.

He was formally offered the role after a recruitment process conducted by the Public Appointments Service. The term for the Chief Executive is seven years.

“I am delighted to be the new Chief Executive of Dublin City Council,” Shakespeare said.

“I am a proud Dubliner so to be appointed to this important position for the city is a great honour.

I look forward to the next 7 years and to working with the Councillors to deliver for the citizens of Dublin and the City.”

Shakespeare also previously worked for Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council in a variety of senior roles.