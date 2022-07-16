Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 16 July 2022
Man airlifted to hospital after Ring of Clare Cycle crash

By Pat Flynn Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 4:05 PM
The Irish Community Air Ambulance airlifted the man to hospital.
A MAN HAS been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a collision during a cycle event in Co Clare this afternoon.

The man in his 60s, understood to be from Dublin, was taking part in the 160-kilometre ŠKODA Ring of Clare Cycle which began this morning when 2,500 cyclists departed from Clarecastle GAA grounds.

At the time of the collision, the cycle was making its way from Lisdeen to Carrigaholt in West Clare.

It’s understood that two cyclists clipped each other and that one ‘fell heavily’ from his bicycle.

The event’s own medical team and volunteer ambulance crew were quick to respond to the incident.

The injured man was assessed and treated at the scene and it was decided that he should be airlifted to hospital.

Cork-based charity-funded Irish Community Air Ambulance was requested to undertake the tasking.

The helicopter was able to land in a field close to the scene and airlifted the injured man to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The man is understood to have sustained a number of injuries including one to his hip.

