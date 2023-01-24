Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
Investigation underway into fatal road collision in Co Limerick this morning
The road is currently closed with local diversions in place following the death of a driver in his 40s.
9 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a truck that occurred at approximately 9:30am this morning on the N69 at Mungret, Co Limerick.

The male driver of the car (40s) was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he has since passed away. No other serious injuries to persons was reported.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N69 in the Mungret area between 9am and 9:45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

