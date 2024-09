GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man in his 70s was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny this morning.

A single vehicle collision occured at approximately 9.30am on the R448, at Smithstown, Mulinavat.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem.

Advertisement

The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since been re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 030 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.