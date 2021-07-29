Rolex watches, cars and a cherry picker seized in CAB raids across 12 locations

A cherry picker seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau this morning.

€10,000 IN CASH, two cars and three Rolex watches were among items seized during raids in Co Longford this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out the searches at 12 locations across the county.

The search operation was conducted by CAB, supported by the Emergency Response Unit, the Regional Armed Support Unit, local Gardaí, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

CAB conducted searches in Co. Longford this morning, 29/07/21.



Among items seized were:



€10,000 cash

A 212 Ford Focus (€26,400)

A 172 Nissan Navara (€27,000)

Over €78,000 restrained in bank accounts

Cherry Picker #DenyandDeprive



Three Rolex watches, a cherry picker and financial documents and electronic devices were also seized.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets, including properties linked to a significant midlands based organised crime gang believed to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs and vehicle crime.”