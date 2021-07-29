#Open journalism No news is bad news

Rolex watches, cars and a cherry picker seized in CAB raids across 12 locations

12 locations were searched in Co Longford this morning.

By Jane Moore Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 3:20 PM
25 minutes ago 2,772 Views 2 Comments
A cherry picker seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau this morning.
Image: Criminal Assets Bureau via Facebook
Image: Criminal Assets Bureau via Facebook

€10,000 IN CASH, two cars and three Rolex watches were among items seized during raids in Co Longford this morning. 

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out the searches at 12 locations across the county. 

The search operation was conducted by CAB, supported by the Emergency Response Unit, the Regional Armed Support Unit, local Gardaí, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit. 

During the searches, €10,000 in cash, over €78,000 restrained in bank accounts, a 212 Ford Focus worth €26,400 and a 172 Nissan Navara worth €27,000 were seized. 

Three Rolex watches, a cherry picker and financial documents and electronic devices were also seized. 

In a statement, Gardaí said: “This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets, including properties linked to a significant midlands based organised crime gang believed to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs and vehicle crime.”

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie