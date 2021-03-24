Have you seen Ronan? 13-year-old missing from Dublin since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public for help tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Ronan Obeng, who is missing from his home in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, since Sunday 21 March.

Ronan is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a strong build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Ronan was wearing a grey Adidas track suit and black Adidas runners.

Anyone with information on Ronan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.