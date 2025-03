THE TRAILER FOR the highly-anticipated Happy Gilmore sequel has been released, featuring Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and a number of recognisable golf stars.

Happy Gilmore 2 will see comedy actor Adam Sandler return to the golf course almost 30 years after the unorthodox golfer made his big-screen debut.

A teaser trailer for the film was released today, with the sequel to the 1996 sports comedy seeing Sandler as the titular hero reunite with co-stars Julie Bowen (Virginia Venit), Ben Stiller (Hal L), and Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin).

Rory McIlory is set to make his film debut in the film, appearing along with American golfers Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and former golfer Paige Spiranac.

McIlroyu’s appearance in the trailer comes just one day after he secured victory in the Players Championship following a play-off win in Florida.

The movie will premiere on Netflix on 25 July.