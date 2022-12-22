Man (50s) dead after car crash in Co Roscommon

A MAN IN his 50s has died in a car crash in Roscommon.

The collision occurred at approximately 8.40am in the townland of Harristown, outside Castlerea on the N60 road.

Gardaí believe there was no other vehicle involved.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body of the man was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators which has since concluded and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N60 between 8.15am and 8.45am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.