Man (20s) dies in single vehicle crash in Roscommon

GARDAÍ IN ROSCOMMON are investigating a single vehicle fatal road crash in which a man in his 20s was killed.

The crash occurred on the N61 at Four Mile House, Co Roscommon today at approximately 8.45pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his mid 20s, was killed when the vehicle collided with a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N61 this evening between 8.15pm and 8.45pm. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to garadí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on (090) 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.