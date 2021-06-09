#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 June 2021
Man pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Limerick woman Rose Hanrahan

Alexendru Iordache (46) was charged with the murder of Rose Hanrahan (78).

By Paul Neilan Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 12:14 PM
A MAN HAS pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick this morning, telling the Central Criminal Court that he is “sorry for what I did”.

Alexendru Iordache (46) with a previous address at Dreptatti Street, Bucharest, had been charged with the murder of Rose Hanrahan (78) on or about 14-15 December, 2017, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City.

Rose Hanrahan, who lived alone, was found by relatives in her home on 15 December.

Ioradache was extradited from Sussex in England in January, 2020.

The deceased’s family were present in Court Number 6 at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin for the brief hearing this morning.

Speaking through an interpreter, Iordache spoke only to confirm his name and tell the court that he was “guilty, and I feel sorry for what I did”.

Mr Justice Michael White fixed Monday, 5 July 2021 for sentencing and told family members that they can come to court to give evidence of the effect of Rose Hanrahan’s death upon them.

