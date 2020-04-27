This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 April, 2020
Rose of Tralee cancelled for first time in its history due to Covid-19

Festival organisers say it will return in 2021.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 27 Apr 2020, 10:20 AM
21 minutes ago 2,619 Views 12 Comments
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

THE ORGANISERS OF The Rose of Tralee have confirmed that this year’s festival has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The annual event was due to take pace across the third weekend in August but the event has now been cancelled and will return in August 2021. 

The organisers say this is the first time in the 61-year history of the event that it will not take place.

“The impact of Covid-19 continues to be felt worldwide and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by the very sad losses this pandemic is causing. These are unprecedented times for all and the health and safety our communities remains the utmost concern,” the said in a statement. 

Over the past few weeks, our team have been considering how best we could safely deliver some, or all, of our 2020 festival events. Taking into account government guidelines, the safety of our communities and the ability to deliver a wonderful festival; we have decided to postpone our 2020 Festival until August 2021.This is the first time in our 61 year history that the Festival has been postponed, but it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival operates on a yearlong basis, in Irish communities worldwide; and we will continue to harness the goodwill of our extended Rose Family in supporting communities and charitable efforts over the next 12 months.

Similarly, we will each have a role to play in restoring our communities and economies following the pandemic. We look forward to coming together in celebration, showcasing our wonderful communities; and welcoming you all to Tralee in August 2021.

“In the meantime, we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of frontline and support staff everywhere; and among them the efforts by many of our Roses, Rose Escorts and wider Rose Family, including our 2019 Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinead Flanagan.

“Our immediate priority is to support the health and civic authorities in doing whatever we can to keep each other safe and well, and ultimately to protect lives,” the statement concluded.  

Last week it was announced that no licences for events of over 5,000 people would be granted until at least September, effectively meaning that all ticketed festivals and concerts were off this summer.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

