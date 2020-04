Melbourne Rose Jordan Balfry and New Zealand Rose Sinéad Rose Stayton pictured with host Dáithi Ó Sé in 2019. Source: Andres Poveda via RollingNews.ie

THE ROSE OF Tralee festival today became the latest high-profile event to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual event was due to take place in Kerry in August but has been called off for the first time in its history.

Fans will have to wait until 2021 for the festival to return, but can reminisce straight away…