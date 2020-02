PRINCE WILLIAM AND Kate Middleton are coming to Ireland for an official visit in March.

A statement from the official Kensington Palace Twitter page confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be coming in three weeks’ time.

The statement reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office #RoyalVisitIreland.”