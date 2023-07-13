Advertisement

Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst talking to the media on Monday.
LIVEBLOG: RTÉ's Kevin Bakhurst faces TDs for first time since taking over as Director General
Director General Kevin Bakhurst will face questions from TDs and Senators on the matter for the first time.
20 minutes ago

THE RTÉ PAYMENTS scandal continues with members of the Board and the newly established ‘interim leadership team’ before the Public Accounts Committee this morning.

New Director General Kevin Bakhurst will face questions from TDs and Senators for the first time since taking over from former Dee Forbes.

Ryan Tubridy and his manager Noel Kelly made various claims about RTÉ management during their appearance on Tuesday and these questions are likely to be raised.

You can follow the latest events from the Committee below:

14 minutes ago 9:07AM
Leadership team

Bakhurst is also expected to outline that there will be a new permanent leadership team put in place “in due course” following the dismantling of the executive board earlier this week. 

17 minutes ago 9:04AM
'Shameful and damaging'

In his opening statement, Kevin Bakhurst will tell the committee that the controversy surrounding undisclosed payments made to Ryan Tubridy has “created one of the most shameful and damaging episodes in the organisation’s history”.

He will also tell politicians that RTÉ “should not be brokering or facilitating commercial arrangements with its contractors”. 

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
