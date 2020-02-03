This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RTÉ agrees to invite SF's Mary Lou McDonald to take part in election debate

The decision came after a meeting of the RTÉ Election Steering Group.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 3 Feb 2020, 4:00 PM
49 minutes ago 18,272 Views 109 Comments
Sinn Féin had sent a legal letter to RTÉ objecting to Mary Lou McDonald's exclusion.
RTÉ HAS REVERSED its stance on tomorrow’s Prime Time debate and has announced that Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will be invited to take part.

The decision was taken today following a meeting of the RTÉ Election Steering Group.

It follows the publication of a number of opinion polls over the course of the campaign, which have shown levels of support for Sinn Féin among voters.

The most recent poll by Red C, published in yesterday’s Business Post, put the party at 24% alongside Fianna Fáil, which was also on 24%, while Fine Gael polled at 21%.

In a statement, the broadcaster said it had “strongly noted” the Broadcast Authority of Ireland’s rules on fairness, objectivity and impartiality in news and current affairs in its decision to include McDonald in the debate.

“RTÉ is very mindful it has a duty to the public to reflect events as they unfold,” it said.

“During the course of the campaign and over recent days, RTÉ has taken into consideration the notable change in the dynamic of the campaign on the ground and representation and statements by political parties.

“They dynamic has also been consistently reflected in all opinion polls since the campaign commenced.”

The statement also said that the leaders of five other parties will be invited to a debate on Prime Time this Thursday.

Tomorrow’s debate is the second leaders’ debate the national broadcaster has hosted, with Claire Byrne Live last week broadcasting a live debate between seven party leaders.

Virgin Media Television also hosted a head-to-head debate between Varadkar and Martin and a seven-way leaders’ debate

RTÉ announced a number of weeks ago that tomorrow’s Prime Time’s Leader Debate, the last on RTÉ before Saturday’s election, would be between the leaders of the two largest political parties.

RTÉ had said this decision was taken after taking account of “objective and impartial criteria” such as the last general election in 2016 and the 2019 local and European elections. 

In an article published on its website last week, RTÉ said that both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had “more than 40 seats” in the previous Dáil, which was “more than twice the number of seats of the nearest party, Sinn Féin”. 

RTÉ had argued that the figure of 40 seats is significant because it “represents half of the number of seats that are needed to form a majority”.

The broadcaster also said that opinion polls “cannot be accorded very significant standing” because they are “based on a very small sample of voter opinion”.

Sinn Féin previously sent a legal letter to RTÉ calling on the national broadcaster to reverse its exclusion of McDonald from tomorrow’s debate.

Both Varadkar and Martin had said that they had no objection to McDonald taking part in tomorrow’s debate. 

TheJournal.ie has sought a response from Sinn Féin following today’s development.

With reporting from Stephen McDermott.

About the author:

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

