Micheál Martin again rules out Sinn Féin coalition but says he's 'no issue' debating Mary Lou McDonald

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has again ruled out a coalition with Sinn Féin after the general election but said he would have “no issue” with Mary Lou McDonald being included in tomorrow’s head-to-head debate.

Martin was speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland in Kerry and said his party is “united” behind the position of ruling out Sinn Féin as a coalition partner.

“The Fianna Fáil party will not be going to government with Sinn Féin, it’s not just about the past, I’ve laid of my stall on that but it’s also about the future as well,” Martin said.

“I was in Killarney yesterday, thriving in tourism, the Sinn Féin tax proposals would destroy the enterprise that was so evident yesterday in Killarney and has made Killarney what it is, in terms of employers’ PRSI and all of that. And I just have to say, do not underestimate the strength of will within the Fianna Fáil party.”

Martin was speaking after two opinion polls showed Sinn Féin surging ahead of Saturday’s election, with one showing the party in second place behind Fianna Fáil and another showing it in joint first place with Martin’s party.

Martin, however, said that opinion polls are being given too much focus during the election campaign.

“I think you also need to take a deep breath here, opinion polls seem to be dominating the narrative and the agenda. We’re putting forward, we’re the only party with 84 candidates running that can actually lead an alternative to Fine Gael, that can create real change and a different government, with other like-minded parties,” Martin said.

And you seem to be writing off the Green Party, you seem to be writing off the Labour Party and others just based on opinion polls, we had these opinion polls before the 2016 election.

RTÉ is hosting a number of debates in the final days of the election campaign, with Claire Byrne Live hosting a climate debate tonight and Prime Time is hosting a head-to-head debate involving Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tomorrow.

Sinn Féin previously sent a legal letter to RTÉ calling on the national broadcaster to reverse its exclusion of McDonald from tomorrow’s debate and RTÉ’s steering committee is meeting at 11am today to discuss the matter.

Asked about whether McDonald should be included tomorrow, Martin said he has “no issue with that at all”.

“RTÉ decides that,” Martin said. “I actually accepted an invitation to a debate this evening on Today FM with Mary Lou McDonald and Leo Varadkar, both of them couldn’t and didn’t take up that offer.

“But I actually would say, if it’s about who could potentially be in a government, then I think the Greens and Labour Party might have something to say about that as well, because they obviously are in a key position also to be participants in any future government,” he added.