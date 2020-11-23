RTÉ bosses may be brought before Dáil committee over social distancing controversy

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL of RTÉ may be be required to answer questions before an Oireachtas Committee over the social distancing controversy at the broadcaster.

Some of RTÉ’s most well-known presenters have apologised for breaching social distancing guidelines at a gathering for a retiring employee.

The broadcaster says the goodbye was a “short impromptu gathering” and that “social distancing was observed overall”.

The incident is now being looked at by politicians and the the Oireachtas Media Committee is set to meet on Wednesday where it may consider asking RTÉ bosses before it to answer questions on what happened.

Committee member Senator Malcolm Byrne told TheJournal.ie this morning that part of the concern is that RTÉ management have not yet answered questions publicly on the incident.

Numerous times in the past number of days the gathering has been spoken about on RTÉ airwaves but the audience were told that a spokesperson was not made available.

“I don’t accept this thing that a spokesperson is not available,” Byrne says.

“If it was Golfgate or the Bobby Story funeral there was an expectation that ministers or the Sinn Fein leadership would come out and give answers. Someone from RTÉ management should have come out.

People make mistakes and the apologies that were given were sincere, so it’s not a case of getting heads to roll, it’s about coming out to give assurances that what happened won’t happen again.

On Friday, secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Seamus Dooley welcomed RTÉ’s apology but said the incident should not have happened and it potentially damaged RTÉ’s ability to hold others to account.

Chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee Niamh Smyth TD told the Irish Daily Mail today that RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes be “swiftly brought into the committee to address public concern”.

Yesterday, presenter Miriam O’Callaghan apologised on air for “letting everyone down” and her apology followed similar that were made on Friday by David McCullagh, Eileen Dunne and Bryan Dobson.