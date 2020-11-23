#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 23 November 2020
Advertisement

RTÉ bosses may be brought before Dáil committee over social distancing controversy

Top presenters were among those to pose for photographs while not wearing masks.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 23 Nov 2020, 10:01 AM
27 minutes ago 2,917 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5275947
McCullagh (L) and O'Callaghan (R) with the retiring employee.
McCullagh (L) and O'Callaghan (R) with the retiring employee.
McCullagh (L) and O'Callaghan (R) with the retiring employee.

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL of RTÉ may be be required to answer questions before an Oireachtas Committee over the social distancing controversy at the broadcaster. 

Some of RTÉ’s most well-known presenters have apologised for breaching social distancing guidelines at a gathering for a retiring employee. 

The broadcaster says the goodbye was a “short impromptu gathering” and that “social distancing was observed overall”. 

The incident is now being looked at by politicians and the the Oireachtas Media Committee is set to meet on Wednesday where it may consider asking RTÉ bosses before it to answer questions on what happened. 

Committee member Senator Malcolm Byrne told TheJournal.ie this morning that part of the concern is that RTÉ management have not yet answered questions publicly on the incident. 

Numerous times in the past number of days the gathering has been spoken about on RTÉ airwaves but the audience were told that a spokesperson was not made available. 

“I don’t accept this thing that a spokesperson is not available,” Byrne says. 

“If it was Golfgate or the Bobby Story funeral there was an expectation that ministers or the Sinn Fein leadership would come out and give answers. Someone from RTÉ management should have come out. 

People make mistakes and the apologies that were given were sincere, so it’s not a case of getting heads to roll, it’s about coming out to give assurances that what happened won’t happen again. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On Friday, secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Seamus Dooley  welcomed RTÉ’s apology but said the incident should not have happened and it potentially damaged RTÉ’s ability to hold others to account.

Chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee Niamh Smyth TD told the Irish Daily Mail today that RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes be “swiftly brought into the committee to address public concern”. 

Yesterday, presenter Miriam O’Callaghan apologised on air for “letting everyone down” and her apology followed similar that were made on Friday by David McCullagh, Eileen Dunne and Bryan Dobson.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie